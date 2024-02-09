Root 66 Dogtown (MED)

Our Dogtown Root 66 store was one of the first medical marijuana dispensary to open to patients in the City of St. Louis. Dogtown is recognized as a vibrant district with great food, bars and entertainment. Because of its Irish heritage, Dogtown is the location of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade that is always held on March 17th each year to huge fanfare. Root 66 is honored to join the historic Dogtown community and offer local patients a wide variety of cannabis products including: cannabis flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, beverages and more! We pride ourselves on our commitment to the City of St. Louis, to offer the best experience and widest selection in town.