Root 66 Dogtown (MED)
Root 66 Dogtown (MED)
dispensary
Medical

Root 66 Dogtown (MED)

Saint LouisMissouri
689.6 miles away
Loading...
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
681 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Root 66 Dogtown (MED)

Our Dogtown Root 66 store was one of the first medical marijuana dispensary to open to patients in the City of St. Louis. Dogtown is recognized as a vibrant district with great food, bars and entertainment. Because of its Irish heritage, Dogtown is the location of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade that is always held on March 17th each year to huge fanfare. Root 66 is honored to join the historic Dogtown community and offer local patients a wide variety of cannabis products including: cannabis flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, beverages and more! We pride ourselves on our commitment to the City of St. Louis, to offer the best experience and widest selection in town.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
6660 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis, MO
Send a message
Call 3142827978
Visit website
License DIS000036
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

Photos of Root 66 Dogtown (MED)

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Root 66 Dogtown (MED)