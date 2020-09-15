Went to this shop on a whim to check out a vaporizer for flower, and had been considering a higher priced model from their website. After discussing with my budtender my usage and needs, I was shown the Evolve-D dry herb pen. Slim design, closer to my more modest price range, and ease of use sold me. I must say, after trying it , I am impressed. A simple press of the button on the front, light draw, and the gentle smoke comes out. A little warmer than expected but not unpleasant. Actually, exactly what I needed. They could have easily sold me the higher priced model I came through the door for, but they listened and found me a better product for my needs. Was able to walk out with some fantastic flower with the money I saved! Everything was very chill about the whole experience. Thanks so much.