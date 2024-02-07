Root 66 - S Grand (REC)
Root 66 - S Grand (REC)
dispensary
Recreational

Root 66 - S Grand (REC)

St. LouisMissouri
686.8 miles away
728 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Root 66 - S Grand (REC)

Our Root 66 South Grand location was the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in the City of St. Louis. South Grand has a flavor all its own. You can travel around the world on South Grand, known locally and regionally as an International District, the neighborhood offers a wide array of activity from unique stores and eclectic shops to a huge array of ethic restaurants. Root 66 is proud to join the South Grand community and offer patients a wide variety of cannabis products including: cannabis flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, beverages and more! We pride ourselves on our commitment to the community of South Grand and St. Louis to offer the best experience and widest selection in town.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
3737 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO
Send a message
Call 314-257-0816
Visit website
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

Photos of Root 66 - S Grand (REC)

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Root 66 - S Grand (REC)