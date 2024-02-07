Root 66 - S Grand (REC)

Our Root 66 South Grand location was the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in the City of St. Louis. South Grand has a flavor all its own. You can travel around the world on South Grand, known locally and regionally as an International District, the neighborhood offers a wide array of activity from unique stores and eclectic shops to a huge array of ethic restaurants. Root 66 is proud to join the South Grand community and offer patients a wide variety of cannabis products including: cannabis flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, beverages and more! We pride ourselves on our commitment to the community of South Grand and St. Louis to offer the best experience and widest selection in town.