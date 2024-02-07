Root 66 - Wentzville (REC)
Root 66 - Wentzville (REC)
Recreational

Root 66 - Wentzville (REC)

WentzvilleMissouri
718.2 miles away
560 products | Last updated:

Flower

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

About this dispensary

Root 66 - Wentzville (REC)

Our Wentzville Root 66 store is located in the fastest growing city in the state of Missouri. Serving an increasing population of 45,000+, this 4,200 square foot location is among the best in Missouri. Wentzville is recognized as host of the annual St. Charles County Fair and the St. Louis Renaissance Festival. Wentzville is the location of the first Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the U.S. Root 66 is honored to join the Wentzville community and offer local patients a wide variety of cannabis products including: cannabis flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, beverages and more! We pride ourselves on our commitment to St. Charles County to offer the best experience and widest selection in town.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
1163 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO
Send a message
Call 636-243-1437
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Photos of Root 66 - Wentzville (REC)

0 Reviews of Root 66 - Wentzville (REC)