Root 66 - Wentzville (REC)

Our Wentzville Root 66 store is located in the fastest growing city in the state of Missouri. Serving an increasing population of 45,000+, this 4,200 square foot location is among the best in Missouri. Wentzville is recognized as host of the annual St. Charles County Fair and the St. Louis Renaissance Festival. Wentzville is the location of the first Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the U.S. Root 66 is honored to join the Wentzville community and offer local patients a wide variety of cannabis products including: cannabis flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, beverages and more! We pride ourselves on our commitment to St. Charles County to offer the best experience and widest selection in town.