dispensary
Medical

Rootdown - Bay St. Louis

Bay St. LouisMississippi
902.6 miles away
175 products | Last updated:

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

About this dispensary

Welcome to Rootdown, your one-stop shop for medical cannabis in Mississippi! Rootdown is a licensed dispensary that offers a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. We also offer a variety of educational resources to help you learn more about medical cannabis and how it can benefit you. Our team of knowledgeable and friendly staff is here to help you find the right products for your needs. We understand that everyone's medical journey is different, and we are committed to providing you with the best possible care. Visit us today and see why we are Mississippi's premier cannabis dispensary!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
624 Hwy 90, Bay St. Louis, MS
License DSPY006623
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 5pm

Photos of Rootdown - Bay St. Louis

0 Reviews of Rootdown - Bay St. Louis