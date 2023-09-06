Shop by category
About this dispensary
Rootdown
Welcome to Rootdown, your one-stop shop for medical cannabis in Mississippi! Rootdown is a licensed dispensary that offers a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. We also offer a variety of educational resources to help you learn more about medical cannabis and how it can benefit you. Our team of knowledgeable and friendly staff is here to help you find the right products for your needs. We understand that everyone's medical journey is different, and we are committed to providing you with the best possible care. Visit us today and see why we are Mississippi's premier cannabis dispensary!
Leafly member since 2023
Hours and Info (CT)
Photos of Rootdown
Deals at Rootdown
Get a 25% discount off your entire first order!
Updates
Rootdown will be closed Monday, September 4, 2023 for Labor Day. FEEL FREE to come see us Saturday during normal operating hours or Tuesday following the holiday!