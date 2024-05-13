Rootdown-Gautier

Welcome to Rootdown, your one-stop shop for medical cannabis in Mississippi! Rootdown is a licensed dispensary that offers a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. We also offer a variety of educational resources to help you learn more about medical cannabis and how it can benefit you. Our team of knowledgeable and friendly staff is here to help you find the right products for your needs. We understand that everyone's medical journey is different, and we are committed to providing you with the best possible care. Visit us today and see why we are Mississippi's premier cannabis dispensary!