Rootdown - Richland
Rootdown - Richland
Rootdown - Richland

RichlandMississippi
Welcome to Rootdown, your one-stop shop for medical cannabis in Mississippi! Rootdown is a licensed dispensary that offers a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. We also offer a variety of educational resources to help you learn more about medical cannabis and how it can benefit you. Our team of knowledgeable and friendly staff is here to help you find the right products for your needs. We understand that everyone's medical journey is different, and we are committed to providing you with the best possible care. Visit us today and see why we are Mississippi's premier cannabis dispensary!

1401 Highway 49 S, Richland, MS
License DSPY006961
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm

3 Reviews of Rootdown - Richland

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
3 days ago
Awesome service
October 12, 2023
The atmosphere, staff, and products are top notch! I can tell this will be my new go to dispensary for my medicine!
1 person found this helpful
October 12, 2023
First day of opening and let me tell you. Great service , atmosphere and the the people are the best. Price was wrong on a product and they honored it ! WOW !!! With this service and the great group of people there , this will be my go-to place. Patience's like myself depend on great business and people like the one's here. WELCOME TO RICHLAND
1 person found this helpful
see all reviews