Deals
Boyz Night Out
Valid 3/28/2020 – 5/1/2020
Saturdays are for the Boyz, come get 15% off on Saturdays!
All Products
Super Surfer Haze Flower
from JJ's Horticulture
___
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
GG#4-Shake/Trim
from Addys Flowers
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Peyote WIFI-Bulk Flower
from Oklahoma Roots Cannabis Company
___
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Mirage OG-Bulk Flower
from Addys Flowers
___
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
GG#4 Bulk Flower
from Addys Flowers
___
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Platinum Cookies-Kief
from Jackpot Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$3.471 g
In-store only
OG Kush-Bulk Flower
from Jackpot Pharms
___
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Black Jack-Bulk Flower
from Jackpot Pharms
___
THC
2.15%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Bruce Banner-Bulk Flower
from JJ's Horticulture
___
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Pink Kush Bulk Flower
from Happy Bud Growers
___
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Purple Punch-Bulk Flower
from Jackpot Pharms
___
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Platinum Cookies-Bulk Flower
from Jackpot Pharms
___
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Blueberry Milk-Bulk Flower
from OK Cannabis Direct
___
THC
3.16%
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Jack Herer-Bulk Flower
from Jack of All Strains LLC
___
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
OTD OZ_GG4 Shake
from Addys Flowers
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
Trainwreck-Bulk Flower
from OK Cannabis Direct
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit-Bulk Flower
from Jackpot Pharms
___
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Skunk Original Glue Batter
from Skunk Craft Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Rosin TH-Hash Rosin .5 g Cheese
from Terry's Haze Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Hash 1g Dry Sift#GLC_Green Crack
from Great Life Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Rosin TH-Hash Rosin 1g Cheese
from Terry's Haze Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Hash Rosin #GLC_GD Purp
from Great Life Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purp Shatter
from Remedy Refinery
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Fruit Flambe Hash
from Blue Wave Processing
___
THC
2.23%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Skunk Commerce City Kush Batter
from Skunk Craft Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Skunk Commerce City Kush Jam
from Skunk Craft Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Blueberry Goo- Cartridge .623g 7:1
from Dose LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$450.62 g
In-store only
Durban Poison-3:1 Cartridge .623g
from Dose LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Live Sauce Dose DoSiDo .5G
from Dose LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Hash Rosin#GLC_Amnesia Haze
from Great Life Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Purple Skunk Smoothie
from Remedy Refinery
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Gorilla Fucking Bananas
from Remedy Refinery
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Quinn and Tonic Hash
from Blue Wave Processing
___
THC
59.61%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Noble nectar Lemon Swirl Plasma
from Noble Nectar
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Noble Nectar Sky Cake Diamonds
from Noble Nectar
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Noble Nectar Sangria Lemonade Plasma
from Noble Nectar
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Noble Nectar SFV OG Plasma
from Noble Nectar
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Crumble - House Candyland 1g
from Oklahoma Roots Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Sugar Pack-CK 20mg package
from CannaKush Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$120.02 g
In-store only
Sugar Cubes Bee Elevated
from Bee Elevated
___
THC
___
CBD
$160.12 g
In-store only
