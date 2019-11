JacodaFox on December 13, 2018

Visited this location twice in one day, had the pleasure of being helped by Joe, a very sweet, kind, and knowledgeable "bud tender". I needed some smoke before heading to a doctor appointment and Joe showed me some great offers on pre-rolls, as well as some great 1/8ths for later use. That was wonderful as it saved me from having to make another stop on my home, even though I did because the price was so good and I hoped to have a wonderful experience again so that I remember this place when I come to Seattle. Thanks Joe for making my first two visits very warm and welcoming. Will definitely recommend and will be back again. -JF