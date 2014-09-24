Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I like the service and its a quiet street, besides the coffeeshop history that is sick!!!!
follower121
on March 23, 2018
It’s the greatest coffeeshop in Amsterdam. Current laws prevent most Amsterdam coffeeshops to allow people to smoke their joint with regular tobacco. Instead people are forced to smoke their green with a mix of herbs that taste not unalike the stuff we feed to horses. But at this coffeeshop the smoking area is as spacious, comfortable and atmospheric as the non-tobacco smoking area. The drinks and food is almost as great as their supply of weed at many various prices. And to add to that they have a number of boardgames and a vaporiser at your exposal. And when people call you, if they ask where you are, just say: i am in Russia!
flow3rpow3r87
on May 16, 2017
Always friendly knowledgeable staff. great location to chill drink a coffee and smoke a fatty
ruslandcoffeeshop
on January 27, 2017
best in town // good quality bud and hash
McCarfy
on November 7, 2015
Great friendly service nice atmosphere good weed. what more do u need?