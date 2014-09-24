follower121 on March 23, 2018

It’s the greatest coffeeshop in Amsterdam. Current laws prevent most Amsterdam coffeeshops to allow people to smoke their joint with regular tobacco. Instead people are forced to smoke their green with a mix of herbs that taste not unalike the stuff we feed to horses. But at this coffeeshop the smoking area is as spacious, comfortable and atmospheric as the non-tobacco smoking area. The drinks and food is almost as great as their supply of weed at many various prices. And to add to that they have a number of boardgames and a vaporiser at your exposal. And when people call you, if they ask where you are, just say: i am in Russia!