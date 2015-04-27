mtnman9876 on November 30, 2017

“I am very disappointed and will no longer go here:- ( I called last Monday, received a call back, schedule a delivery and gave my order. I was waiting around on the following Monday for the delivery and no one showed. When I called they explained my order was left out of the delivery. They did offer to deliver the next day BUT they didn’t have my medicine they never reserved it and sold out except for one brand! They left me without my medicine while my health is declining. Not a way to treat a patient! I am not impressed with there selection or quality. Most have low thc and the 31% they advertise is nothing special and there is no way the thc is that high."