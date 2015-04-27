Lit_indica
Top tier genetics and product. The edibles are devine and the cheap delivery fee covers the entire state of Vermont for unbeatable convenience. The staff here takes their jobs seriously and they strive to give the best patient experience.
4.3
8 reviews
Really helpful for someone who hadn’t consumed in years and helped me pick out the best medicine for my needs.
“I am very disappointed and will no longer go here:- ( I called last Monday, received a call back, schedule a delivery and gave my order. I was waiting around on the following Monday for the delivery and no one showed. When I called they explained my order was left out of the delivery. They did offer to deliver the next day BUT they didn’t have my medicine they never reserved it and sold out except for one brand! They left me without my medicine while my health is declining. Not a way to treat a patient! I am not impressed with there selection or quality. Most have low thc and the 31% they advertise is nothing special and there is no way the thc is that high."
Mtnman9876, We are sorry to hear that you had difficulty both with ordering through delivery and with securing the strains you wanted. GRVT prides itself on our quality of product and our customer service. Over the past few months we have significantly upgraded our grow pods and introduced new genetics. The next harvest to be released (the week of June 11, 2018) will include a variety of these new strains. Feel free to give us a jingle, let staff know the issues that you were not happy with, and we will make sure that you have a pleasant experience going forward. -GRVT
Always top shelf great service
Great staff and very vet friendly.
Great selection and a very friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable staff. Never a bad experience!
i love the delivery!
Perfect