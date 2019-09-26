Follow
Grassroots Vermont
802-465-8081
46 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 33
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$175
Staff picks
Holy Grail OG
from DNA Genetics x Reserva Privada Seed Co
13.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Grail Kush
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya OG
from Oni Seed Co
15.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Critical CBD
from Grassroots Vermont
7.78%
THC
8.6%
CBD
Critical CBD
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Rosin x Banana Puddintain'
from Grassroots Vermont
72.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Puddintain
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Canna Capsules x microdose
from Grassroots Vermont
0.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Bud
Strain
$12pack of 10
+1 more size
In-store only
All Products
Cookies and Cream
from Grassroots Vermont Grown
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lucky Charms
from Grassroots Vermont
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucky Charms
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tangelope
from DNA Genetics
10.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangilope
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
White Fire OG
from Grassroots Vermont
17.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Wifi
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Headband (Loompah's Cut)
from Grassroots Vermont Grown
19.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband (Loompah's Cut)
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from Grassroots Vermont
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Larry's Fire OG
from Grassroots Vermont
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry's Fire OG
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Grassroots Vermont
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Rift
from Grassroots Vermont
15.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rift
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
f.k.a GG4 x White Lotus
from Grassroots Vermont
12.33%
THC
0%
CBD
White Lotus
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Punch
from In House Genetics
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Big Bud
from Sensi Seeds
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Bud
Strain
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
KIEF x Sherbet Cookies
from Grassroots Vermont Grown
40.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbet Cookies
Strain
$15½ g
In-store only
KIEF x fka GG4
from Grassroots Vermont Grown
40%
THC
0%
CBD
fka GG4
Strain
$15½ g
In-store only
KIEF x Mother of Berries
from Grassroots Vermont
40%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother of Berries
Strain
KIEF x Black Cherry Punch
from Grassroots Vermont Grown
40.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Punch
Strain
$15½ g
In-store only
Rosin x Layer Cake
from Grassroots Vermont
73.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Layer Cake
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
KIEF x SnowDawg
from Grassroots Vermont Grown
40%
THC
0%
CBD
SnowDawg
Strain
$10½ g
In-store only
KIEF x Cookies & Cream
from Grassroots Vermont Grown
40%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$10½ g
In-store only
KIEF x Star Fighter
from Elv8 Genetics
40%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe Alien
Strain
$10½ g
In-store only
Canna Capsules x microdose
from Grassroots Vermont
0.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert Cookies
Strain
$12pack of 10
+1 more size
In-store only
Canna Capsules x full strength
from Grassroots Vermont
1.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Commander
Strain
$12pack of 10
+1 more size
In-store only
TINCTURE x Diamond Daze
from Grassroots Vermont Grown
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Diamond Daze
Strain
$55each
In-store only
TINCTURE x Critical CBD
from Grassroots Vermont Grown
3.9%
THC
6.2%
CBD
Critcal CBD
Strain
$55each
In-store only
TINCTURE x HOLY GRAIL OG
from Grassroots Vermont Grown
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Commander
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Canna Capsules x full strength
from Grassroots Vermont
92%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$12pack of 10
+1 more size
In-store only
White Chocolate Stars x sativa
from Grassroots Vermont
___
THC
___
CBD
$10pack of 4
+1 more size
In-store only
Canna Cups x Peanut Butter
from Grassroots Vermont
___
THC
___
CBD
$10pack of 2
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Chip Cookies x sativa
from Grassroots Vermont
1.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangilope
Strain
$12.5pack of 3
In-store only
Canna Cups x Phatty Mint Patty
from Grassroots Vermont
1.72%
THC
0%
CBD
FKA GG4
Strain
$102 pk
+1 more size
In-store only
Milk Chocolate Stars x indica
from Grassroots Vermont
0.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Grower's Blend
Strain
$104 pk
+1 more size
In-store only
TINCTURE x Green Mountain Splendor
from Grassroots Vermont Grown
1%
THC
6%
CBD
Green Mountain Splendor
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Premium Joint 2pk x Sherbet Cookies
from Grassroots Vermont Grown
12.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbet Cookies
Strain
$16pack of 2
In-store only
Premium Joint 2pk x Critical CBD
from Grassroots Vermont
5.59%
THC
6.77%
CBD
Critical CBD
Strain
$16pack of 2
In-store only
CO2 VAPE CART x [ Layer Cake x GMO]
from Grassroots Vermont
74.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Layer Cake x GMO
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
12