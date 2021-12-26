Sacramento Cannabis Delivery Service provides speedy delivery of quality cannabis products to its members located in the Greater Sacramento Region. First-Time Customers Get 10% off your first order!!! Advertised price is final price- all taxes already included. Our Delivery Areas cover Sacramento, Roseville, Rocklin, Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Granite Bay, Citrus Heights, Orangevale, Rancho Cordova, Carmichael, Elk Grove, Rancho Murieta, Natomas, Arden Arcade, Fair Oaks, and a few Areas in between. Please note Sacramento Cannabis Delivery Services does its best to make deliveries within One hour of order. As you know Sometimes the Traffic / Universe has a different plan. Do not worry all Sacramento Cannabis Delivery Drivers are equipped with ONFLEET, so you will know when your delivery arrives. Your Mobile Bud Tender will also text you upon their arrival. Please make sure that your address is visible from the street and if at night, PLEASE turn on your porch light. Your driver will call when they arrive. Please also keep your phone nearby… PLEASE HAVE YOUR STATE-ISSUED ID WITH YOU.