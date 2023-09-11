Sacred Bloom is owned by Todd Hartman, who has extensive experience in the smoke shop industry. Todd Hartman got his start on the Glass Blowing side of the industry in 1998 and attended the CHAMPS trade show in Las Vegas. He went on to open several retail smoke shops in New York under the Exscape banner, including in the Ithaca Commons. “Our mission is to provide a safe and inclusive space where individuals can explore and benefit from the myriad of cannabis products available. “We dedicated ourselves so as to help the community understand all of what cannabis has to offer, seed to sale. “We look forward to serving the local community and fostering a culture of wellness and education.” Sacred Bloom will be open seven days a week. Following Friday’s ceremonial 4:20 p.m. grand opening on July 7th 2023. The shop will begin regular hours Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sacred Bloom promises customers “a vast selection of carefully curated cannabis products, including premium flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more.” Our dispensary is committed to “quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction” and will aim to “provide a personalized experience for each visitor, ensuring that their needs and preferences are met.” SACRED BLOOM TEAM