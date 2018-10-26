Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
terrible weed, 11.8% shouldn't even be on a shelf. tasted old and stale.
Mandomtz
on September 5, 2019
Flower is overpriced and of dried up bricky variety. Service and product were both mediocre.
TerrapinBlazin
on August 22, 2019
This dispensary is awesome, and the only problem I have is that it’s not that close to my house.
They have great prices on edibles and flower. Overpriced concentrates is a New Mexico problem and I do not buy them anymore so I can’t comment on that, but their edibles and flower are great.
Arirhy81
on February 13, 2019
love this place. favorite place to buy prerolls. never dissapoints