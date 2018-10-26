ThatCatGirl on August 23, 2019

I absolutely love this place and the people. ♥️ Sacred's online ordering hasn't let me down and if I don't place an order online, the bud tenders always take their time. They are all hella friendly, knowledgeable and seem to care. The way the counters and rooms are set up make it feel like there's some privacy to your process, it is like a pharmacy after all. Each counter appears to have a sample of the majority of their selection. So you can always see it or smell it before you buy it. Their selection of edibles, flower, and concentrates are great. There isn't really anything they don't offer. I never feel rushed while choosing, or left behind in the waiting room. It feels organized and mellow in the shop, even if it's a busier than normal day. All in all, I have no complaints, and I look forward to each visit. Thanks Sacred for being a chill place for this anxious, very shy girl to get meds that work!