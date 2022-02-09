Sacred Garden was founded with the mission to bring high-quality medical cannabis products to those in need of natural pain relief and healing in New Mexico. Since our founding in 2010, we have remained true to our mission, offering quality natural remedies, exceptional customer service, and patient education. Sacred Garden continues to carry on the mission started by founder Zeke Shortes—to provide high-quality cannabis and cannabis-derived medicine to patients in New Mexico. As the number of people seeking effective and sustainable alternatives to mainstream medications grows, we intend to grow—grow potent strains, grow our product offerings and grow our reach.