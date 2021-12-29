Sacred Sun is the marijuana oasis Bozeman has needed! Now catering to both rec and medical they have something for everyone. Plus deals every day of the week and they also gave me some free swag after my first visit :) So far I've been loving the different "sunset" flower and dark chocolate edibles. Plus from what I understand they are the only clean green certified dispensaries in the state. If I had to describe the staff in 3 words they would be: Professional, well informed, and approachable! I absolutely adored talking to Ginger and feel like she really had my best interest in mind with this being my first time buying weed in Montana (besides CBD products + shopping in other states). I'm beyond stoked to have this dispensary in my home town! 100% worth driving out to 4 corners, cannot stress how much I love them already.