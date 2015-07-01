Jamtart2015
Wonderful shop!!! very knowledgeable staff!!! Huge selection!! And I mean huge! If you are in Okanogan county stop by!!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
8 reviews
Wonderful shop!!! very knowledgeable staff!!! Huge selection!! And I mean huge! If you are in Okanogan county stop by!!!
This is an awesome place for oils and bud they always have good deals and the concentrates are cheap and really good.
Love sage shop compared to other rec stores. Friendly staff, nice set up, good product for less $$
Very friendly and helpful staff!! Great selection and pricing!
This place is great. Decent selection, knowledgeable staff, good products. Definitely check this place out if you are in the area.
After my first....and last visit to the only other "shop" around these parts I decided to try The Sage...given the choices. Waaaay better experience! Nothing fancy, but this place had a pretty good inventory from what I saw. Asked if there were any good deals and was treated to the best deal I have ever gotten in a rec shop. I was impressed...will drive out of my way to visit this place anytime!!
They had good quality buds a little dry but that just my preference but the Ewok was the best to me so far
Great location. Easy access. Decent selection of flower, concentrate & edibles. Some glass, vaping & dabbing products and accessories. The store's location on Google Maps is misleading, as it is shown as being north and east of McDonalds. The store is actually located due east of and immediately behind McDonalds, in a relatively small, four-store commercial building.