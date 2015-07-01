MisterR on July 25, 2016

After my first....and last visit to the only other "shop" around these parts I decided to try The Sage...given the choices. Waaaay better experience! Nothing fancy, but this place had a pretty good inventory from what I saw. Asked if there were any good deals and was treated to the best deal I have ever gotten in a rec shop. I was impressed...will drive out of my way to visit this place anytime!!