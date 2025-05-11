3 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
Salem Organic Supply
Situated in the vibrant core of the Art's District in Downtown Winston-Salem,NC. Salem Organic Supply has been serving the community since 2019, but our roots run much deeper. We are a USDA Federally Compliant Hemp Producer, creating our own products in-house for our community. We spent a lot of time building our brand and products to be enjoyed and we do, hope you enjoy.
Leafly member since 2025
- 521 N Liberty St #100, Winston-Salem, NC
- call (336) 721-4367
- send an email
- Followers: 2
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 1784903
- ADA accessibleWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
friday
10am - 11pm
saturday
10am - 11pm
sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
11am - 10pm
tuesday
11am - 10pm
wednesday
11am - 10pm
thursday
11am - 10pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 10am ET
Photos of Salem Organic Supply
Promotions at Salem Organic Supply
Updates from Salem Organic Supply
1 Review of Salem Organic Supply
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
l........a
May 11, 2025
The inside of this store is amazing. The guy working has great personality and he was knowledgeable about the products. I went with some gummies and a few pre-rolls, gummies slap and the flower tasted great!!