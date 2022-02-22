MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
136 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Sallisaw Natural Health
Leafly member since 2022
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontUFCW discountADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
12am-12am
12am-12am
12am-12am
12am-12am
12am-12am
12am-12am
12am-12am
Photos of Sallisaw Natural Health
Show all photos
Deals at Sallisaw Natural Health
see all promotions
BOGO TAX DEALS!
Valid 2/20/2022 - 5/31/2022
75% Off Flower! $4.99 or 28/$99 1G CARTS! $5.49 or 22/99 CONCENTRATES! Plus much more! Everything is on sale!