Worm419 on March 12, 2019

the quality of the buds was ok taste like they didn't get properly of the nutrients as was very dry I got 3 different kinds of buds in one gram and weigh in they were not consistent I got less then a gram on one and over on two and don't even bother with the vape 1/2 grams 60 plus tax is outrageous but I thought it might be worth the money first of all it was not full wtf nonreturnable and had a terrible taste sativa mix my ass more like the trim also they don't offer sizes on all buds like I wanted a gram of tangerine and they only had eight's I feel like the black market is still better than legal shit hope they get there stuff together soon because the more shops that are recreational will improve the quality of the product open more shops mass