Very nice store and the atmosphere is clean and professional but, also laid back and comfortable. Samuel, the GM, came from another dispensary in the area and he really deserved the step up, not just in position, but, also a much better company. Kiara is super friendly and helpful in making my purchase. I picked up the Blissful Wizard for night time relief and Blueberry Headband for all day relief, both are fantastic and I “highly” recommend! I’m definitely going to be a regular and look forward to seeing what the future holds for this location and company.