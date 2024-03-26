dispensary
Medical
Sanctuary - Scotch Plains - RECREATIONAL
Scotch Plains, New Jersey
199.0 miles away
About this dispensary
Sanctuary - Scotch Plains - RECREATIONAL
Sanctuary is proud to open our doors to Scotch Plains, New Jersey! We are known in Massachusetts, Florida and New Hampshire for our outstanding flower, exceptional concentrate and vape carts, tinctures, topicals and more. As a team, we strive to create a comfortable, accommodating space and experience for you to shop. Located on US 22 West Next to the Exxon station Near: grillstone blue star plaza
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm