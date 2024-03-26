Sanctuary - Scotch Plains - RECREATIONAL
dispensary
Medical

Scotch PlainsNew Jersey
199.0 miles away

About this dispensary

Sanctuary is proud to open our doors to Scotch Plains, New Jersey! We are known in Massachusetts, Florida and New Hampshire for our outstanding flower, exceptional concentrate and vape carts, tinctures, topicals and more. As a team, we strive to create a comfortable, accommodating space and experience for you to shop. Located on US 22 West Next to the Exxon station Near: grillstone blue star plaza

2581 US Highway 22, Scotch Plains, NJ
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

