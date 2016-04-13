Davidseesgreen
Satori is the best in Pullman! Passionate and motivated staff, great selection!
4.6
10 reviews
Easy to get to, though a little hard to find (tucked behind a small building off of Bishop Blvd, next to Birch and Barley). The budtenders there are always friendly and super knowledgeable, and I am given personal attention and service every time I come in. (Special shout-out to Vinny and Luis, who are always the MOST patient and kind budtenders - out of a roster of patient and kind individuals who work there). Great selection of products, for every budget and need. They even have a ton of CBD-heavy items, if you want in on the trendy wellness buzz. Best shop in the area for sure!
I love Satori Pullman, they have the largest selection and variety of products. basically any price point you could ask for on most products. Budtenders are passionate and knowledgeable. definitely check em out.
This is the best pot shop In Pullman, hands down. The bud tenders know their stuff, and the vibe is always positive there.
Friendly staff and great prices!
I've visited 4 shops in Pullman and this is the one I keep coming back too! They have a full range of products in terms of both quality and type. The employees are friendly and honest, if they know-they know, if they don't - they say so. Their point system is nice, its based upon number of visits , not $ amount spent unlike another shop in the area.
Need clearer signs marking the main entrance. You have to walk past the employee entrance, that is labeled in dark colors, to the main entrance.
very good selection of high quality at reasonable prices
Love this place! Everyone's super friendly and the deals are killer. Someone mixed up an order of mine and the manager was super kind and helpful about the whole situation.
Good easy location to get into. Great product and service.