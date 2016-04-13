beezledubs on July 29, 2019

Easy to get to, though a little hard to find (tucked behind a small building off of Bishop Blvd, next to Birch and Barley). The budtenders there are always friendly and super knowledgeable, and I am given personal attention and service every time I come in. (Special shout-out to Vinny and Luis, who are always the MOST patient and kind budtenders - out of a roster of patient and kind individuals who work there). Great selection of products, for every budget and need. They even have a ton of CBD-heavy items, if you want in on the trendy wellness buzz. Best shop in the area for sure!