paleorthid on August 30, 2017

Went in with a relatively inexperienced with cannabis friend to start up her new medical registration. The advice was solid, the experience very comfortable, my friend was in good hands. We had visited several other stores earlier in the day looking for someone with a medical registration staff person, and this is the store my friend will be most likely to go back to. The only "downer" for her was no rampy handicapped accommodation to step from the parking lot up onto the high curb/front sidewalk. Not a serious problem on her good days. Cannabis helps.