Jukedaddy
Not sure what it is about this shop, but I always feel like I am bugging the personnel when I ask questions about product... Several times I have visited and asked for information on certain items and was given completely different guidance almost like they didn’t even listen to me... it’s the closest dispensary to me but I will drive further for better service!
Thank you for taking the time to leave us a review and to express your feelings on our customer service. Throughout the month of July we focussed on additional staff training in order to ensure that all budtenders are educated about the products and able to provide the details that customers expect when purchasing. We are in a transitional period and hope to improve all aspects of our customer service to better serve you. We hope that you are willing to give our store another chance in the near future and please feel free to reach out to Management Staff at satorisouthhill@gmail.com to express any further concerns.