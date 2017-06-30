Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Friendly and helpful, always a pleasure to see the crew when I'm downtown.
Pshokoohi
on October 26, 2018
Fabian was our guru and guide through all of the amazing products. We honestly got the most incredible recommendations, and found exactly what we were specifically looking for.
EAAtoker907
on October 24, 2018
High quality bud and potent edibles, long lasting stoned and great for body aches and pain. Great Business 5/5 A+.
Hiddensquidden97
on October 20, 2018
Went there for one of the oz deals and got mostly stems and seeds
kahurin
on September 23, 2018
This is one of my favorite places to shop. They have awesome deals, especially on prerolls. Their products haven't ever let me down. I love the look of the shop with all the local art hanging on the walls too. Very welcoming store.
alicia76
on February 11, 2018
Good prices and friendly service
davidloyd05
on November 21, 2017
This was the first shop I went to in alaska after living in Washington for the last three years and they are definitely on the right track. I got the laughing Buddha flower and it was very flavorful with an uplifting, happy high. I saw Chrissy and she definitely pointed me in the right direction.