Been going here since they opened their doors! A lot has changed but the great service and selection always keeps me coming back. Thanks you guys!
I don't know about the quality since I never got to try it because the service was so terrible
No 420 deals here. Just claimed to have deals. All they did was mark everything up and then claim they discounted it. Worst dispensary in town.
Hi, we worked hard this year to make sure we had a wide variety of doorbuster deals available for 420, so we're sorry to hear you weren't able to take advantage of some of these amazing, blazing good deals we had available, like our: BUDCO Pre-Roll Party Packs (56 Joints) 28g for $55 HOUSE OF CULTIVAR 1g Pre-rolls for $4.20 SUBX Chem Cookies 1 gram of premium flower for $4.20 REEFER Kief Infused Joints for $1 FIRE CANNABIS flower 1g for $5 EMERALD FIELDS Wax 1g $8 Including our 30% Off storewide sale for all orders placed online. We hope you had a stoney 420! ~ Satori MJ Management
Love the crew here and THEY KNOW IT ! Really like online ordering... saves me SO much time !
Thanks! We appreciate you & your feedback! -Satori MJ Management
Super friendly, prompt service. Will definitely visit again 😁
Thanks! We appreciate you & your feedback! -Satori MJ Management
I have been sick for two days sent my caregiver there to get medicine with proper paperwork and still got charged full price wtf so much for paying for a medical card obviously there store is getting to big to care about medical fine I'll find someone who cares thanks.
This is the best place in town for sure. Good quality..friendly staff and good prices. I just wish they have tv menus like other dispensaries so it could speed up the process of getting what I want while waiting for my turn.
Thank you so much! We take pride in our budtenders being well educated which is why we do not have menus for most product. Please feel free to take as much time asking questions & learning about product, it's what we are here for. We appreciate your support! Peace & Love, Your Satori North Family
I mostly shop at Spokane Green Leaf and Satori; as a medical patient I know what I like and these two places always seems to have it, as well as something new to recommend The staff is made up of nice people and they are almost always helpful and attentive. Last time I went in wasn’t my best visit. I always go when I’m not in a rush, but this time I had 3 people greeted and helped before me, whom I watched come in after me. I was already waiting for others to finish being helped in front of me which was fine. I don’t know if I just wasn’t visible but it started to get annoying after the third person/group. The manager apologized about the wait, but that kind of insinuated that my issue was with the wait, when in fact I don’t mind waiting my turn, it was the getting passed over 3 times for people who had just walked in after me that was frustrating. I’m pretty loyal to my two home shops, but this was off putting. Oh, and I bought a cartridge that requires me to buy their specific vape to use it, and they didn’t mention that at all. Usually a heads up is helpful if a vape cart isn’t an industry standard 510, people don’t always check the packaging, especially when it’s a standard Ccell cart with a proprietary connection. Like I said, good people on staff and good product, it was my latest visit that was frustrating.
Hi QuinGold! We know it's been a long time since this was posted but we apologize for the experience you had at our shop and we're confident we'll do better next time! hope you give us another shot! -Satori MJ Management
very helpful and chill
Thank you so much! Love, Your Satori North Family!
Really used to LOVE this place. Used to always have killer deals, and somewhat cheap "everyday" prices. Definitely NOT any longer. It seems like in order for Satori to expand to Spokane south hill, and the west side of the state, they had to pay for it by jacking up prices on the north Spokane store. The price of 1/8's went up a minimum of $5, and concentrate prices are obscene. Really bummed about this new wave of store operations. Oh well, plenty of other stores in Spokane area. With the added bonus of saving 20% compared to this place. Definitely lost this daily toker's business.
We are very sorry to hear that. At Satori we try our hardest to have price points for everyone, however, our prices have not raised due to any other store openings. We have 1g Concentrates from $15 all the way up to $80. We have 3.5g for $15 up to $60. We would love it if you'd give us another try, but understand if you don't. Satori is all about customer service so we appreciate your review & will definitely take this into account. Peace & Love, Your Satori North Family.