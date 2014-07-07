QuinGold on April 21, 2018

I mostly shop at Spokane Green Leaf and Satori; as a medical patient I know what I like and these two places always seems to have it, as well as something new to recommend The staff is made up of nice people and they are almost always helpful and attentive. Last time I went in wasn’t my best visit. I always go when I’m not in a rush, but this time I had 3 people greeted and helped before me, whom I watched come in after me. I was already waiting for others to finish being helped in front of me which was fine. I don’t know if I just wasn’t visible but it started to get annoying after the third person/group. The manager apologized about the wait, but that kind of insinuated that my issue was with the wait, when in fact I don’t mind waiting my turn, it was the getting passed over 3 times for people who had just walked in after me that was frustrating. I’m pretty loyal to my two home shops, but this was off putting. Oh, and I bought a cartridge that requires me to buy their specific vape to use it, and they didn’t mention that at all. Usually a heads up is helpful if a vape cart isn’t an industry standard 510, people don’t always check the packaging, especially when it’s a standard Ccell cart with a proprietary connection. Like I said, good people on staff and good product, it was my latest visit that was frustrating.