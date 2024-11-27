Scarlet Reserve Room
Scarlet Reserve Room

Englishtown, NJ
187.6 miles away
Last updated:

About this dispensary

Scarlet Reserve Room

At Scarlet Reserve Room, we redefine convenience and quality in cannabis. Located in Englishtown, New Jersey, we proudly offer a top-tier selection of cannabis products, including premium flower, edibles, vapes, concentrates, and pre-rolls from the industry’s most trusted brands—all with the ease of 24/7 delivery and an inviting in-store experience. Our mission is to make cannabis accessible, whether you’re exploring our curated dispensary or taking advantage of our reliable delivery service. With knowledgeable staff on hand and a seamless ordering process, we’re here to meet you wherever you are—at home or in-store. We believe cannabis should be as approachable as it is enjoyable. That’s why we focus on education, offering insights into product effects, safe consumption practices, and strain characteristics, so you feel confident in your choices. Scarlet Reserve Room is more than just a dispensary—it’s a destination. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, creativity, or relief, we’re dedicated to delivering products and service that elevate your experience. Explore. Educate. Elevate. Welcome to Scarlet Reserve Room, where cannabis meets convenience, anytime you need it.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
5 Hamilton St, Englishtown, NJ
License re000559
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalLatinx owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
Closed
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

pickup Info

Today’s hours
Closed until 10am ET
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay

delivery Info

Scheduling available in checkout
Today’s hours
Closed until 10am ET
Order minimum$100 - $150PaymentCash

