burndaliveAK
Everything about this place is great, beautiful store, great staff, great selection and pricing. Can’t wait for your flower to be on the shelves.
wow!what a great addition this place is .came all the way from California and im blown away . super friendly and knowledgable service ,great prices and the best dank! and the store is stunning . highly recommended