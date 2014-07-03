dankcheddar on September 12, 2016

Cozy little cabin dispensary along the 101 on the way to/from Port Angeles. Good location to break up a long drive. The shop is VERY small and a little too cozy for my tastes. I prefer not to be elbow to elbow with other shoppers when trying to discuss my needs with staff, but the staff were friendly and helpful and I'd pop in again next time we're heading by.