Jennieg93
Super cute and very Helpful!
4.6
10 reviews
Absolutely fantastic
Small but nice
Many expired concentrates, I thought I found one that wasn't but when I got home it was over a year old. It was gooey and was not potent.
Wow! what a selection for such a tiny shop. Absolutely loveve the lip balm I bought. Friendly and helpful staff.
Cozy little cabin dispensary along the 101 on the way to/from Port Angeles. Good location to break up a long drive. The shop is VERY small and a little too cozy for my tastes. I prefer not to be elbow to elbow with other shoppers when trying to discuss my needs with staff, but the staff were friendly and helpful and I'd pop in again next time we're heading by.
We do have a private meeting space next door for folks who desire privacy not available in our small space!
Visiting the area and stopped in. Can't say enough about this business. Biggest litlle pot shop I've been in. It should be in the Chamber of Commerce mag.....Peace
This place is great! The bud tenders are friendly and the prices are good
this store has had good weed, good selection, at great prices from the very beginning. This store is the best all around in selection, prices, and service. I recommend this store to anyone in the area.
Sea Change is a wonderful establishment! Huge selection, friendly and super helpful people. It's small but has plenty of options and is cute and cozy. It's not on the way to hardly anywhere but it's well worth the drive!