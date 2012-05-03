Kaytiane
Super Convenient! Greay deal and prices.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Super Convenient! Greay deal and prices.
I used to live in the neighborhood and loved going to Seattle Cannabis Co. Must've gone in there at least once a week once they opened in Rainier Beach. The staff is always super friendly and they have a great selection.
-
Great little store off the 7 and 50 bus lines with stellar service and a friendly atmosphere. Willing to give you a recommendation or point you to another store if they don't have what you need at the moment. I always feel comfortable walking in here and knowing it's a neighborhood store makes it so much better.
Good selection and very welcoming helpful people.
Friendly and knowledgeable staff good selection, and close to home!
it's a lil hard to find if you partake before looking for it. let me tell ya.. but knowledge, service.. really nice, Jax loved it!
I like this shop because it was intimate and I was new to Seattle so the budtender made me feel really comfortable and was very helpful for a first time visit to a legal shop.. Defiantly got my first few tools/accessories from here and quality flower. if you're looking for a big selection, maybe not this place but I still return her at times for the great service and quality finds. Recommend!
Good selection, easy in easy out, staff is great for recommendations.
Very limited shelf space, poor selection, no prices listed, budtender made a rude assumption that I was from another store price shopping. She was deliberate in providing me with poor customer service, obviously too busy stocking the small shelf space behind her. This may be the first store I simply walked out of. Don't tell me I have to go to your leafy menu to see how much your inventory costs. Just label it, not that difficult.