This place used to be my favorite dispo, but lately it seems there's something every time I go in. First, on more than one occasion they tried charging me rec prices for med. They also never give me the veterans discount unless I ask for it, and when I let them know I'm a vet they always say "I know, it's right here on the screen". Hmm, then why don't I get the discount if I don't say something? Today was the last straw. I went in and bought 2 grams each of two strains. Bud tender put in paper bag & stapled receipt on closed bag. I had an acupuncture app 10 minutes later so I tossed the bag in the car & left. An hour later I checked bag and there was one 2 gram vile & one 1 gram. I drove over and told them they'd shorted me a gram. A woman bud tender started yelling at me "We didn't short anybody". She hadn't even looked at the bag or receipt yet. I told her they most certainly did and to check the receipt and the weight. She was in the back getting my 2 grams and I peeked around the corner and a different tender said "She's getting it. It was an honest mistake". I said maybe so, but she doesn't need to raise her voice to me. I didn't make the mistake, you guys did. Just then she comes out of the back immediately yelling at me. Every time I tried to speak she got in my face and shouted me down. I told her I wasn't angry about the mistake but I didn't like the way she talked to me and she told me to leave and never come back. No problem. This rip off place will never get another penny of my money. Oh and BTW, I called their corporate office to complain. No one available and no call back. A fish rots from the head down. Verdes is better. Ultra Health is better. PurLife is better. Everest & Urban Wellness in Paradise Hills is better. Don't shop Seven Clover unless you want to get ripped off & disrespected.