I was happy to have a dispensary open in the mountains, but I won't go here again. First day, said I was looking for an edible that was all indica (vs. hybrids) and was told by a very condescending young man that the categories sativa and indica are "meaningless" and that a hybrid would not keep me awake. I told him that wasn't true for me, and I wasn't interested in the hybrid. He told me a hybrid would "never" keep me awake, and then, to make it worse, said that I was probably like his father who didn't know much about marijuana, but just try the hybrid, it would work fine for sleep. So really rude and condescending service, and ageist too. (Kind of ironic: I've probably been using weed long before he was born). I'm a medical patient who is reasonably well informed about terpenes in cannabis and keeps up to date with cannabis science. More to the point, I know what works for me and what doesn't. Not going back.