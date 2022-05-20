I was out at one of my normal dispensaries on the Rez and decided to check out Shaman Medicinal after seeing it on Leafly. My first impression walking in was, wow, very professional looking! The guys working there were very helpful and steered me in the right direction. I'm no rookie, but I really appreciated their advice when I told them what I was looking for. Their prices were on par with everyone else. I would like to see some deals on Leafly like some of the other places. A free pre-roll for first timers would be nice. Other places offer free pre-rolls as an incentive and it really does affect where I stop. I haven't had a chance to try everything I purchased but I expect it will be as good, if not better, than the other places I have shopped. I would definitely return and I will be telling others.