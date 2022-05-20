I was out at one of my normal dispensaries on the Rez and decided to check out Shaman Medicinal after seeing it on Leafly. My first impression walking in was, wow, very professional looking! The guys working there were very helpful and steered me in the right direction. I'm no rookie, but I really appreciated their advice when I told them what I was looking for. Their prices were on par with everyone else. I would like to see some deals on Leafly like some of the other places. A free pre-roll for first timers would be nice. Other places offer free pre-rolls as an incentive and it really does affect where I stop. I haven't had a chance to try everything I purchased but I expect it will be as good, if not better, than the other places I have shopped. I would definitely return and I will be telling others.
I’ve gotten weed from other shops in the area, The Rez, Sacajawea, Tokin Turtle and a couple others and ran into freshness, improper curing (smelled like wet plants). I don’t have issues with that at Shaman. Some employees are better with their suggestions than others but it’s like a fake therapist relationship. You gotta find the one that suits you and has similar tastes in weed. And I have that there. Very thankful for them and that I don’t have to window shop at every damn shop on the Reservation. Cheers guys you deserve it.
Paid my first trip to Shaman Medicinal. They had a good selection of flower and vapes and the staff was friendly and informative. Plus, because I spent X amount of money they gave me a free pre-rolled. Now that’s service. I’d give more stars if I could and will definitely go back.
Second time stopping here. Very nice and helpful plus knowledgeable staff. Always eager to give suggestions to suit your needs. Wide variety of flower which I like. Nicely setup and will be back again.