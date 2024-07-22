dispensary
Medical & Recreational
Shangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
About this dispensary
Shangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk
Welcome to Shangri-La! Whether you're new to cannabis or a seasoned enthusiast, our inviting and educational environment is designed just for you. Our compassionate and knowledgeable staff are here to guide you through our diverse selection of premium products. From flowers to edibles, find everything you need to enhance your well-being and elevate your experiences. Visit us and discover your own personal cannabis paradise at Shangri-La.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
430 Main Ave., Ste 102, Norwalk, CT
License ACRE0004665
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessible
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 5pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
