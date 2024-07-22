Shangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk
Shangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Shangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
259.2 miles away
Loading...
303 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Shangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk

Welcome to Shangri-La! Whether you're new to cannabis or a seasoned enthusiast, our inviting and educational environment is designed just for you. Our compassionate and knowledgeable staff are here to guide you through our diverse selection of premium products. From flowers to edibles, find everything you need to enhance your well-being and elevate your experiences. Visit us and discover your own personal cannabis paradise at Shangri-La.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
430 Main Ave., Ste 102, Norwalk, CT
Send a message
Call (203) 286-7503
Visit website
License ACRE0004665
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessible

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 5pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

Photos of Shangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk

Show all photos

Promotions at Shangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Shangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Shangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk