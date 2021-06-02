Shop by category
About this dispensary
Shangri-La Cannabis Dispensary I Dewey
Shangri-La "a beautiful imaginary place where life comes to perfection". Welcome to Shangri-La Cannabis. Your New Favorite Spot in Dewey, OK. As the name suggests it is a beautiful and a real place in Dewey, where you find perfection in the service, products and deals. Shop with us find what's the perfect medicine for you. We have one of the Largest Selections of Cannabis products in Northeastern Oklahoma. Shop everything cannabis right from flower, cartridges, concentrates, pre rolls, shake, keif, Edibles, and so much more. Looking for smoking accessories? We got you covered. Look no further than Shangri-La Smokeshop for pipes, water pipes, grinders, rolling trays, rolling papers, bowls, bangers, lighters, butane and so much more. It is right next door to Shangri-La Cannabis for your convenience. So come check us out and find perfection for yourself. We offer services to Dewey, Bartlesville, Copan, Nowata and many towns on the Kansas Oklahoma Border. See you at Shangri-La !
Deals at Shangri-La Cannabis Dispensary I Dewey
Stop and checkout Dewey's New Favorite Spot. Shop at Shangri-La and get flower starting at $0.99 a gram, on select strains. We have prices no one can beat!!! - 12 select strains = 0.99 cents a grams.
Stop and checkout Dewey's New Favorite Spot. Shop at Shangri-La and get the best deal on Premium Vape Cartridges. We have prices no one can beat!!! Verde Pur x Buffalo Roze 1.1g Premium Vape Cartridges. - $21.00 each, 3 for $55.00, 6 for $100.00 + Tax.
Stop and checkout Dewey's New Favorite Spot. Shop at Shangri-La and Get the Best Deals on Cartridges in the area! We have prices no one can beat!!! Primal Cannabis - Full Spectrum 1g Cartridge = $12.99 each, 11 for $100.00 + Tax. - 1g Regular Vape Cartridge = $14.99 each, 10 for $100.00 + Tax. C4 - 1g Vape Cartridge = $18.00 each, 9 for $100.00 + Tax.
