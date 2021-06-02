Shangri-La "a beautiful imaginary place where life comes to perfection". Welcome to Shangri-La Cannabis. Your New Favorite Spot in Dewey, OK. As the name suggests it is a beautiful and a real place in Dewey, where you find perfection in the service, products and deals. Shop with us find what's the perfect medicine for you. We have one of the Largest Selections of Cannabis products in Northeastern Oklahoma. Shop everything cannabis right from flower, cartridges, concentrates, pre rolls, shake, keif, Edibles, and so much more. Looking for smoking accessories? We got you covered. Look no further than Shangri-La Smokeshop for pipes, water pipes, grinders, rolling trays, rolling papers, bowls, bangers, lighters, butane and so much more. It is right next door to Shangri-La Cannabis for your convenience. So come check us out and find perfection for yourself. We offer services to Dewey, Bartlesville, Copan, Nowata and many towns on the Kansas Oklahoma Border. See you at Shangri-La !