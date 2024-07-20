Search doctors near you
Shangri-La - Cleveland
Welcome to Shangri-La! Whether you're new to cannabis or a seasoned enthusiast, our inviting and educational environment is designed just for you. Our compassionate and knowledgeable staff are here to guide you through our diverse selection of premium products. From flowers to edibles, concentrates to topicals, and beyond, find everything you need to enhance your well-being and elevate your experiences. Visit us and discover your own personal cannabis paradise at Shangri-La.
4618 St Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH
License MMD.0700159
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
9am - 5pm
