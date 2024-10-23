Shangri-La - Plainville
Logo for Shangri-La - Plainville
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

Shangri-La - Plainville

Plainville, CT
305.0 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
120 products | Last updated:

Weed deals

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Shangri-La - Plainville

Welcome to Shangri-La! Whether you're new to cannabis or a seasoned enthusiast, our inviting and educational environment is designed just for you. Our compassionate and knowledgeable staff are here to guide you through our diverse selection of premium products. From flowers to edibles, find everything you need to enhance your well-being and elevate your experiences. Visit us and discover your own personal cannabis paradise at Shangri-La.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
359 New Britain Avenue, Unit 1, Plainville, CT
Send a message
Call 860-846-8032
Visit website
License ACRE.0003242
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

Photos of Shangri-La - Plainville

Promotions at Shangri-La - Plainville

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Shangri-La - Plainville

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Shangri-La - Plainville

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.