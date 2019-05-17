matty_stone420 on September 15, 2019

Quality of product is great and consistent. Their house strains are just as good as any name brand strain. Staff is always on point and very friendly! They are quick when they need to be but also willing to talk about their product when asked. There is hardly ever a wait in line unlike other places in the area. The environment/atmosphere makes the dispensary feel like a "hidden honey hole" in Santa Fe. Shift is hand down my go to dispensary and I recommend it to all my fellow patients!