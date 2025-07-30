Shipwreck’d is a recreational cannabis dispensary located in Neptune City, New Jersey, serving the Jersey Shore and the surrounding communities. Our goal is to make high-quality cannabis accessible, welcoming, and easy to understand—whether you’re a first-time customer or a seasoned enthusiast. We carry a premium selection of New Jersey-grown cannabis, including indica, sativa, and hybrid flower, solventless concentrates, edibles, vape cartridges, and infused pre-rolls. Popular brands on our shelves include Hamilton Farms, Wyld, Tokesly, Garden Greens, and The Happy Farmer—all chosen for their quality, consistency, and effect. At Shipwreck’d, we blend laid-back shore-town vibes with expert guidance and exceptional customer service. Our knowledgeable team is here to help you find the right product for your needs, whether you're shopping for relaxation, creativity, pain relief, or sleep. Visit us in Neptune City to browse our dispensary in person, or order cannabis online for fast and easy pickup. We’re proud to be part of New Jersey’s cannabis community and excited to help you discover something great.