jhollo58 on January 22, 2020

I totally surprised how good the budz worked for me! It really cut down on my inflammation. They were so calming and relaxing. I highly recommend the Shiznic #1. I love the high, it made me feel really good and I was still able to function. Shiznic.com was professional and the DELIVERY was right on time. They even gave me my own smell proof bag. I will be recommending them to all my friends.