dispensary

Shmokey's Smoke Shop

Lewisville, TX
1164.8 miles away
is this your listing?
aboutdirectionscall

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this dispensary

Shmokey's Smoke Shop

Welcome to Shmokey's Smoke Shop, a veteran-owned business in the heart of Lewisville, TX, at 502 S. Old Orchard Ln #146. Our shop is dedicated to providing the highest quality products and accessories, all while delivering exceptional customer service. We take pride in sourcing our products from the best and ensuring that our customers have a unique experience. At Shmokey's, we strive to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone. Our knowledgeable staff is here to help you find the perfect product to fit your needs. With competitive prices and regular sales promotions, we offer the best value for our customers. Visit us today and experience the difference at Shmokey's Smoke Shop, or have it delivered to your front door! Since we carry the latest products, our best sellers are constantly changing!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 1
502 Old Orchard Ln, Ste 146, Lewisville, TX
Call 9725375750
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountVeteran owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 11pm
saturday
10am - 11pm

1 Review of Shmokey's Smoke Shop

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.