Lionheart on November 19, 2019

Made an order from this dude and upon delivery he says he is short a lil of what we ordered, but still takes all of our money, promising to later fulfill the order when he has the product. Long story, short: dude then insists the money was his tip (on top of his real tip keep in mind) and demands more money for the product he owed us. Stay away! My recommendation anyways. Hopefully this doesn’t get deleted this time. Sheesh leafly; protect the consumer, too!