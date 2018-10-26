3funoregon on October 27, 2019

Placed a order on leafy for pickup and chocie what I wanted when I got there they said they didnt have any of what I placed order for instead gave me what they thought would be comparable when only reason I went there was cause of the strains I picked I could get the other ones they had at another dispensary for cheaper but since they had some I hadnt tried or heard of thought I try guss but was a fail.