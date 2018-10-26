3funoregon
Placed a order on leafy for pickup and chocie what I wanted when I got there they said they didnt have any of what I placed order for instead gave me what they thought would be comparable when only reason I went there was cause of the strains I picked I could get the other ones they had at another dispensary for cheaper but since they had some I hadnt tried or heard of thought I try guss but was a fail.
We here at Silver Creek are sorry to hear of your dissatisfaction. Our online menu integration with Leafly is new and while we have had what we consider a very successful launch, we have had a few hiccups along the way. We hope that you will give us a chance to continue to earn your service in the future. Cheers from all of us here at Silver Creek!