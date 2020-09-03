562 products
Pass that Pre-Roll Special ~
Valid 3/9/2020 – 4/1/2020
Full gram house rolled Pre-Roll's starting @ $3.00. Enjoy your J today. Cheers!
Rotating strains, while supplies last.
All Products
Wedding Cake by Phresh Cannabis
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
28.1%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
CHOCOLATE HASHBERRY by Emerald Cannabis Worx
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
26.35%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
AC/DC by Family Innovation Farms, LLC
from Family Innovation Farms, LLC
0.52%
THC
16.9%
CBD
AC/DC
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
White Tahoe Cookies by Grateful Greenery
from Grateful Greenery
15.41%
THC
0.38%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
MAC 1 by Rainwater Holdings
from Rainwater Holdings
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$102 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$801 ounce
Northern Wreck by 45TH PARALLEL FARMS
from 45th Parallel Farms
26.82%
THC
1.14%
CBD
Northern Wreck
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$601 ounce
Dawg Daze by Otis Gardens
from Otis Gardens
28.3%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Cherry OG by Avitas
from Avitas
23.4%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Cherry OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Ghost Train Haze by Phresh Cannabis
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
26.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Lemon Punch by Midnight Trich
from Midnight Trich Farms
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
Zkittles by Rainwater Holdings
from Rainwater Holdings
20.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$102 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$801 ounce
Gorilla Glue by Rainwater Holdings
from Rainwater Holdings
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$102 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$801 ounce
Otis Plantain by Otis Gardens
from Otis Gardens
24.2%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$24⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
White Tahoe Cookies by Southeastern Headquarters
from Southeastern Headquarters
27.3%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Samoas by Avitas
from Avitas
25.3%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Limonada by Avitas
from Avitas
26.3%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Lemon OG by Otis Gardens
from Otis Gardens
28.7%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Bruce Banner by Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
Tangelo by Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
17.4%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
$28¼ ounce
Ogre by Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
23.43%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Dethman Ridge Skunk by Otis Gardens
from Otis Gardens
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Strawberry Fields by Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
16.49%
THC
___
CBD
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$10⅛ ounce
$20¼ ounce
$35½ ounce
$601 ounce
Star Dawg by Pinnacle Oregon
from Pinnacle Oregon
22.12%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
$28¼ ounce
$55½ ounce
Kush Cake 2 by Packaging Brothers, LLC
from Packaging Brothers, LLC
26.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kush Cake 2
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Chocolope by CAPITAL CANNABIS
from Capital Cannabis
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$15⅛ ounce
$28¼ ounce
$55½ ounce
$991 ounce
THC BOMB by Grateful Greenery
from Grateful Greenery
21.61%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
Strawberry Cough by Emerald Cannabis Worx
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
27.77%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Avitas
24.2%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
S.S. Haze by Dank Brothers LLC
from Dank Brothers
23.03%
THC
0.21%
CBD
S.S. Haze
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Blue Magoo by Green Acers Farm
from Green Acers Farm
25.61%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
91 Sister #6 by Phresh Cannabis
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
30.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
Goat Star by Folium Farm
from Folium Farm
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
The Big Smooth by Presh Cannabis
from Presh Cannabis
31.1%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Shadowland by Shadowbox Farms
from Shadowbox Farms
28.2%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
RUDE BOI by Au Courant Gardens, LLC
from Au Courant Gardens, LLC
22.19%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Ghost Train Haze by Orgo Farms
from Orgo Farms
21.52%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$41 gram
$41 gram
$82 grams
$12⅛ ounce
$22¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Strawberry Cheesecake by Emerald Cannabis Worx
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
27.88%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$36⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Slurricane by De Terra LLC
from De Terra LLC
20.94%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Platinum Reserve by Oregonic Farms
from Oregonic Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Blueberries and Cream by Avitas
from Avitas
23.8%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
