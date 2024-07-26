Silver Therapeutics - Saratoga Springs
Silver Therapeutics - Saratoga Springs
dispensary
Recreational

Silver Therapeutics - Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs, NY
340.9 miles away
Loading...
377 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Silver Therapeutics - Saratoga Springs

🌿Welcome to Silver Therapeutics of Saratoga Springs! New England's Best Cannabis Curators🌿 Located in Saratoga Springs, New York, our stunning dispensary boasts a prime location with top shelf products. We are conveniently located within 40 minutes of Albany and we happily serve the greater Saratoga area including Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, Glens Falls, Lake George, and more! We are here for all your cannabis needs with educated budtenders who are eager to serve you with a smile. At Silver Therapeutics we carry Flower, Pre-Rolls, Cartridges, Concentrates, Edibles, Tinctures, Topicals, CBD, and much more! Our Saratoga Springs dispensary is the perfect addition to your visit to this beautiful city. Whether you're seeking a thrill at the Saratoga Race Course, gearing up for live music at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, or planning a serene day at Saratoga Spa State Park, we have just what you need to get the vibe right.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 10
75 Weibel Ave, Unit B, Saratoga Springs, NY
Send a message
Call (518) 306-4249
Visit website
License OCM-RETL-24-000101
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

Photos of Silver Therapeutics - Saratoga Springs

Show all photos

Promotions at Silver Therapeutics - Saratoga Springs

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Silver Therapeutics - Saratoga Springs

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

6 Reviews of Silver Therapeutics - Saratoga Springs

3.3
Quality
4.7
Service
3.7
Atmosphere