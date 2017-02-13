Cascade Herb Company - Ferndale
Sky High Pot Shop is Ferndale's newest marijuana retailer. Opening May 25th at 6167 Portal Way in Ferndale, half a mile north of Exit 263. Stop in and meet our passionate, patient, knowledgeable staff. We have a unique selection of flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. Be sure to let us know if you want something that we don't have, and we will work to get it!
6167 Portal Way, Ferndale, WA
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-11:55pm
8am-11:55pm
8am-11:55pm
8am-11:55pm
8am-11:55pm
8am-11:55pm
8am-11:55pm
O........r
January 4, 2018
Amazing prices and amazing honest customer service! Out if all the shops I have gone too the bud tenders at this shop are the most knowledgeable! From strain types all the way to extracts and body rubs I have learned so much about everything and I never leave disappointed. They will give you an honest opinion about everything and won't lie just to make a sale. If you want a good clean honest shop with great prices you need to check it out!
H........a
December 28, 2017
They have a tidy shop that isn't too bombarding with product. lots of cool things to check out...i like that they carry a lot of interesting CBD products as well. Cult Cannabis just down the road is not great at customer service and has terrible prices. This shop has well priced product and the staff is super friendly. Go see Meg, she knows her stuff :)
k........5
August 3, 2017
They have the best customer service for being a rec shop! I was blown away by how the girls treated me in there! They have a staff that knows what they are talking about! What a nice place to shop compared to their competitors right down the road. Great prices! Great customer service! GREAT FLOWER AND CONCENTRATES!
S........l
August 3, 2017
I finally decided to stop in after hearing about this place over a month ago. I must say they have an excellent product selection and really friendly staff. I will definitely be coming back!