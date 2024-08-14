dispensary
August 14, 2024
I was brand new to Hollis and not only did they recommend a great medical card service but once I was legal, I was able to buy GREAT products. Their recommendations have never steered me wrong.
September 10, 2023
Amazing store and amazing workers. They know their products beyond amazing. The prices are very reasonable. Great customer service and very clean store. Highly recommend!!!!
December 10, 2023
I was allowed to look for what I was looking for without having a person tell me what I would like...I was at ease and the flower was very good and I like the price 😁