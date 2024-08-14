We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
dispensary
Medical
Slow Burn Medical Dispensary
Hollis, OK
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
1271.9 miles away
Open until 8pm CT
unverified listing
main
reviews
3 Reviews of Slow Burn Medical Dispensary
5.0
(
3
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
August 14, 2024
j........x
I was brand new to Hollis and not only did they recommend a great medical card service but once I was legal, I was able to buy GREAT products. Their recommendations have never steered me wrong.
read full review
September 10, 2023
p........3
Amazing store and amazing workers. They know their products beyond amazing. The prices are very reasonable. Great customer service and very clean store. Highly recommend!!!!
read full review
December 10, 2023
j........s
I was allowed to look for what I was looking for without having a person tell me what I would like...I was at ease and the flower was very good and I like the price 😁
read full review
Home
Dispensaries
Oklahoma
Hollis
Slow Burn Medical Dispensary